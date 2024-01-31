Death Stranding 2 officially titled On the Beach, coming 2025

During this evening's State of Play, we were all treated to a brand new and rather surreal look at Death Stranding 2, officially now known as On the Beach (as suspected).

The sequel was first announced to be in development back in 2022 during the Game Awards, with a bamboozling trailer featuring Léa Seydoux and Norman Reedus.

Tonight's trailer has now given us another slice of Kojima-infused pie, and once again it is as perplexing as you would expect. It includes a rather epic looking battle that I won't spoil by trying to describe it here. We also got a brief look at Elle Fanning's Death Stranding 2 character. The actress was first confirmed to be part of the sequel a while ago, after a series of enigmatic teases from Kojima (although, we all guessed).

Death Stranding 2 On The Beach - State of Play Announce Trailer | PS5 Games Death Stranding 2 On The Beach - State of Play Announce Trailer | PS5 Games.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is scheduled to release in 2025. A more specific date wasn't given at this time. Troy Baker and Shioli Kutsuna also star in the upcoming sequel.

Elsewhere in the show, we got a look at Stellar Blade and Until Dawn's PlayStation 5 and PC remaster.