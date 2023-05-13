Hideo Kojima - Connecting Worlds documentary set to premiere at Tribeca next month

A documentary celebrating the work of Hideo Kojima is set to have its "world premiere" at the Tribeca Film Festival next month.

Called "Hideo Kojima - Connecting Worlds", it will feature appearances from Kojima's besties, including Guillermo del Toro, Norman Reedus, and Chvrches, and offer a "rare insight into Hideo Kojima’s creative process".

Death Stranding: Inside Kojima Productions | Newsbeat Documentaries

"A journey into the creative mind of the most iconic video game designer in the world," the movie's description begins. "Featuring appearances from visionary artists Guillermo del Toro, Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus, Woodkid, Chvrches, this visually captivating documentary gives a rare insight into Hideo Kojima’s creative process as he launches his own independent studio."

The 90-minute documentary will debut on 17th June at the festival, with this "special screening" followed by an extended Q&A session with Hideo Kojima himself (thanks, PCGN).

Death Stranding 2 was officially announced at the end of last year. Since then, Kojima has been occasionally releasing shots of its actors and behind the scenes peeks, although, in classic Kojima fashion, we still know very little about the actual game itself.