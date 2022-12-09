If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Death Stranding 2 officially revealed by Hideo Kojima

Hey porter.
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
After months of speculation, Death Stranding 2 has been officially announced at The Game Awards.

This news follows a tease earlier today from creator Hideo Kojima, that showed a blanked out visage with the words "How come?" written across it. Many guessed this face was that of Léa Seydoux, and they were right as she is very much front and centre of Death Stranding 2's (or DS2's) announcement trailer, which you can see below.

Watch on YouTube
Getting carried away.

Joining Seydoux are actors Norman Reedus (who previously let slip that the game was in development), Troy Baker, Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5.

Earlier in the night, we also got a new trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the reveal of a Hades sequel and confirmation that Returnal is coming to PC.

Comments
Eurogamer.net Merch