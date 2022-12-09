Death Stranding 2 officially revealed by Hideo Kojima

After months of speculation, Death Stranding 2 has been officially announced at The Game Awards.

This news follows a tease earlier today from creator Hideo Kojima, that showed a blanked out visage with the words "How come?" written across it. Many guessed this face was that of Léa Seydoux, and they were right as she is very much front and centre of Death Stranding 2's (or DS2's) announcement trailer, which you can see below.

Watch on YouTube Getting carried away.

Joining Seydoux are actors Norman Reedus (who previously let slip that the game was in development), Troy Baker, Elle Fanning and Shioli Kutsuna. The game will be coming to PlayStation 5.

