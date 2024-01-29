PlayStation State of Play coming this week, reports suggest

Sony will step up to the spotlight this week with a PlayStation State of Play broadcast, it's been reported.

PlayStation is yet to confirm the broadcast itself, but a number of insiders have suggested we'll see the next State of Play in the coming days - and Eurogamer has heard similar.

XboxEra's Nick and YouTuber Rand al Thor have both suggested Sony's broadcast is planned for "around" this Wednesday, 31st January, pending any last minute changes. The pair also teased many of the games Sony will include in the showcase, such as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Death Stranding 2.

Ultra-reliable leaker billbil-kun said last week that we'd hear more on Death Stranding 2 very soon - and even went as far as to list a surprising subtitle for the game, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

The same leaker also broke word of an Until Dawn remaster, which they said was headed to both PC and PlayStation 5.

BioShock creator Ken Levine's Judas is also said to be in the show, as well as Rise of the Ronin, Silent Hill 2, a new Metro game, and remasters of Sonic Generations and Until Dawn.

Sony's broadcast will follow Microsoft's own Xbox Developer Direct earlier this month, where it showed Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, Avowed, Visions of Mana, among others. Next up, Nintendo?