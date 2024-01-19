Indiana Jones and The Great Circle: Everything we know

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is an upcoming single player first-person shooter with stealth and puzzle elements made by Wolfenstein developer MachineGames.

Three years after its initial announcement, we finally have more details about Indy's latest foray into video games, including a rough Indiana Jones and The Great Circle release date and gameplay details.

Below, we've detailed everything we know about Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, and we'll update this page when more information is available.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle release date

As seen in the January 2024 Xbox Developer_Direct, we now know that Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is releasing later in 2024. No specific month has been revealed yet. Fingers crossed it doesn't get delayed!

Here's the full Develeoper Direct showcase for The Great Circle:

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle platforms

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is a Microsoft exclusive, meaning it will only be available for Xbox Series X/S and PC when it releases. It's highly unlikely that The Great Circle will come out on PS5 later, as MachineGames is owned by Microsoft.

Is Indiana Jones and The Great Circle coming to Game Pass?

Yes, as re-confirmed in the latest Xbox Developer Direct, Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is coming day one to Xbox Game Pass.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle gameplay details

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is a single-player experience played in the first-person perspective, but we'll still get to see Indy in third person during cutscenes and when performing actions like climbing.

So what will you be doing while peeping through Indy's eyes? Punching, shooting, and his iconic whip are Indy's weapons of choice, but it seems like you can go a quieter route and solve puzzles to avoid combat. Puzzles are mostly optional in the main story path, but if you're a fan, there are plenty of secret puzzles to uncover while exploring each level. Stealth is also an option, as you can observe enemy patrols for a quieter way to get to your objective.

Otherwise, we've seen Indy throw hammers and whack baddies with a shovel, and use his whip to slide down makeshift ziplines, climb up to places, sling across terrain, and use as a distraction for stealth purposes.

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle story details

Indiana Jones and The Great Circle is set between Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. More specifically, there's a plane ticket to Rome dated 1937 in the first short reveal trailer, so we expect at least some of The Great Circle to take place in 1937.

The story of The Great Circle begins with Indy in his office at Marshall College. He investigates a "mysterious giant of a man" taking a seemingly insignificant historical artefact from the college's museum, which then sparks Indy's curiosity and he heads off to the Vatican to investigate - but everything isn't as it appears to be.

The rest of the story takes Indy all over the world to uncover clues, hunt down artefacts, and solve an ancient mystery across the deserts of Egypt, lush and sunken temples of Sukhothai, the frigid peaks of the Himalayas, and more.

Apart from Indy, Gina is the other main protagonist. She is "an investigative reporter who has a lot riding on this adventure" as she "has a personal stake in getting to the bottom of the core mystery". She's been tracking a lead for a long time, then finds Indy as an ally over the course of the story. We don't know if Gina will be playable right now.

Emmerich Voss is the main villain of The Great Circle who is "an intensely psychological man" who is "obsessed with the human mind, and manipulating it".

Everything else we know about Indiana Jones and The Great Circle

Todd Howard is an Executive Producer - Howard, of Elder Scrolls and Starfield fame and a lifelong Indiana Jones fan, actually pitched The Great Circle to Lucasfilm, and chose MachineGames to work on an idea he's had for the franchise for some time.

- Howard, of Elder Scrolls and Starfield fame and a lifelong Indiana Jones fan, actually pitched The Great Circle to Lucasfilm, and chose MachineGames to work on an idea he's had for the franchise for some time. Troy Baker is voicing Indiana Jones - It may be Harrison Ford's likeness, but Troy Baker (well known for his role as Joel in The Last of Us) is lending his voice to Indy in The Last Circle.

- It may be Harrison Ford's likeness, but Troy Baker (well known for his role as Joel in The Last of Us) is lending his voice to Indy in The Last Circle. Horror icon Tony Todd also stars - Candyman fans were able to spot Tony Todd straight away during the reveal footage. He plays a presumed antagonist and is decribed as a "mysterious giant of a man" who steals an artifact from the college Indy works at in the beginning of the game.

- Candyman fans were able to spot Tony Todd straight away during the reveal footage. He plays a presumed antagonist and is decribed as a "mysterious giant of a man" who steals an artifact from the college Indy works at in the beginning of the game. It has an original story not based on any existing film - Thanks to a tweet accompanying the game's announcement, we know that The Great Circle will feature a brand new story with Indiana Jones at "the height of [his] career". This was elaborated on during the January 2024 Developer Direct when we found out the story takes place between Raiders of The Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.

That's everything we know about Indiana Jones and The Great Circle so far!