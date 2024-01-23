More Death Stranding 2 details reportedly being revealed in next 15 days

A little over thirteen months after its grand unveiling, Death Stranding 2 could be readying for another big reveal - with a new leak claiming more information on Hideo Kojima's sequel, including its full title, will be shared in the next few weeks.

That's according to ultra-reliable leaker billbil-kun who, writing on Dealabs, claims Death Stranding 2 will get a fresh showing within the next 15 days - possibly during an upcoming PlayStation's State of Play event, as referenced by the ever-leaky Jeff Grubb earlier this year.

Billbil-kun says they're still investigating certain aspects of Death Stranding 2's release - including whether it might launch for PC alongside PlayStation 5 - but does add their sources are pointing to the game's full title being Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.

Death Stranding 2 reveal trailer.

Given the prominence of beaches, or rather The Beach, in the original Death Stranding - which appeared as a kind of manifestation of the limbo between life and the afterlife - it's a subtitle that would certainly fit, even if it is a bit more evocative of surfboards and speedos than the expanded damp valley ambling I'm assuming we'll get.

When last we saw Death Stranding 2, it was during its official unveiling at The Game Awards in December 2022 - which gave us a four-minute teaser trailer confirming French actor Léa Seydoux will have a prominent role. Little else is known about the game as yet - although Norman Reedus, Troy Baker, Elle Fanning, and Shioli Kutsuna are all set to star - so a full reveal is long overdue, particularly given claims it could be out this year.

In other Death Stranding news, publisher 505 Games has announced a launch date for the delayed iPhone, iPad, and Mac release of the first game's Director's Cut edition. It's coming next Tuesday, 30th January, priced at £39.99/$39.99 USD, but there's a 50 percent discount if you pre-order via the App Store ahead of time. You can play across all three devices with a single purchase, but you'll need an iPhone 15 Pro, or M-series Mac or iPad to run it.