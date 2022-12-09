Returnal on PC officially announced

Returnal's PC release has finally been announced.

During the pre-show of The Game Awards, the long-rumoured PC version of the PS5 exclusive was officially revealed.

There's no release date yet though, but it's coming in early 2023.

Watch on YouTube Returnal - Announce Trailer | PC Games

Evidence of a PC version of Housemarque's time-looping shooter first emerged back in May, which has continued to gain steam more recently.

Returnal won Best Action Game at last year's Game Awards and, earlier this year, won big at the BAFTAs.

Following the BAFTAs, I spoke to Selene voice actress Jane Perry about female representation and embodying psychological trauma.