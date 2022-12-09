If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Returnal on PC officially announced

Looping soon.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
Returnal

Returnal's PC release has finally been announced.

During the pre-show of The Game Awards, the long-rumoured PC version of the PS5 exclusive was officially revealed.

There's no release date yet though, but it's coming in early 2023.

Watch on YouTube
Returnal - Announce Trailer | PC Games

Evidence of a PC version of Housemarque's time-looping shooter first emerged back in May, which has continued to gain steam more recently.

Returnal won Best Action Game at last year's Game Awards and, earlier this year, won big at the BAFTAs.

Following the BAFTAs, I spoke to Selene voice actress Jane Perry about female representation and embodying psychological trauma.

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch