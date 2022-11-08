Further evidence of Returnal on PC emerges

Further evidence of Returnal on PC emergesSeal-ene the deal.
Even more evidence of a PC release of PS5 exclusive Returnal has emerged, further cementing its long-rumoured existence.
In May, the first signs of a PC release popped up on SteamDB, under the name Oregon. In September, what appeared to be footage of Returnal running on a PC dev kit was spotted by Digital Foundry's Alex Battaglia during a GDC talk.
The most recent evidence of a PC port comes from the Oregon listing on SteamDB.
Yesterday afternoon, Oregon had a minor change to its user file system which changed the path for saves from "Tourist/Steam/Saved/SaveGames" to "Returnal/Steam/Saved/SaveGames".
The file path was changed again this morning, reverting it back to "Tourist".
When it inevitably is announced, Returnal will join Sony's list of upcoming games on PC which currently consists of Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and The Last of Us Part 1.
