More evidence emerges Returnal could be headed to PC

New video shows options not available on PS5.
Returnal

More evidence has emerged that a PC release of Returnal could be on the way.

This time, it's courtesy of a GDC talk on VFX from Housemarque & Playstation Studios' Risto Jankkila and Sharman Jagadeesan.

As Digital Foundry's Alex Battaglia spotted, the game appears to be running on a PC dev kit and includes a debug readout.

Let's Play Returnal: Ascension Tower Of Sisyphus Gameplay

That readout includes a mention of dynamic resolution, something that's not included in the PS5 version of the game.

A PC version of Housemarque's sci-fi shooter has been rumoured for some time.

Back in May, details of the game were spotted on SteamDB, including references to its Tower of Sisyphus DLC, Selene's ship Helios, and the alien planet of Atropos.

Then in June, screenshots leaked of both Returnal and Sackboy A Big Adventure, showing PC menus including visual options and controls.

Returnal would follow the likes of God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Spider-Man Remastered being released on PC.

Sony recently updated its PlayStation games for PC web page, although there was no mention of Returnal.

If you're interested to learn more about particles, you can watch the full GDC presentation below.

Can We Do It with Particles?: VFX Learnings from 'Returnal'

