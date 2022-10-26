Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection Sony's weakest PC launch

The PC release of Naughty Dog's Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection had the weakest launch of all Sony titles thus far.

Nathan Drake's final foray into the world of treasure hunting made the transition to PC last week. But, despite the franchise's undeniable popularity, it hasn't seen the same numbers as its Sony compatriots on Steam.

Watch on YouTube Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC trailer.

At the time of writing, the game's highest concurrent player peak (via SteamDB) is 10,851.

In comparison, Horizon Zero Dawn peaked with 56,557 players, while Marvel's Spider-Man has a peak of 66,436 players and the PC release of God of War has a peak player count of 73,529.

Meanwhile, Sony Bend's Days Gone has an all-time peak of 27,450 - more than double that of Uncharted's debut (via ResetEra).

Steam DB figures from the weekend.

There are many theories as to why this release has been a little more subdued than others, the most common one being that, despite this being the series' first outing on PC, the collection only includes A Thief's End and The Lost Legacy. The first three Uncharted games are omitted completely from the collection, making this release less desirable for those not familiar with the series.

And their eventual inclusion on PC does not seem likely. Developer Naughty Dog has stated the first three games would "require a major overhaul visually to stand-up to modern PC releases and the expectations players may have," so the team decided to stick with only releasing Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy on PC.

"The Uncharted franchise comprises standalone adventures that players new and old can jump into, and so while there's still incredible stories and character development in those first three games, we felt players could easily dive into Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and pick up Nathan, Elena, and Sully's stories," the company explained.

"With the introduction of new characters like Sam Drake, Rafe Adler, and Nadine Ross, A Thief's End offers so much to players regardless of their history getting into and out of trouble as Nathan Drake. And Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, which is also included in the collection, offers a new playable protagonist in Chloe Frazer. Fans who know the original trilogy will be delighted to see her return, but newcomers will have no trouble understanding her wonderful story by starting with the collection.

"And so, these two games... felt like perfect candidates to introduce the franchise, and Naughty Dog, to modern PC players."

Now, Naughty Dog is looking to its future PC release, The Last of Us Part 1.

We do not have a release date for this title as yet, with Sony's dedicated PC page still listing it as "coming soon". However, in anticipation of its launch, the team is asking fans for feedback on what they would like to see included in the PC release regarding accessibility options.