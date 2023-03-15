Sony announces PlayStation Plus additions for March

Sony has announced the new games coming to the PlayStation Plus game catalogue on 21st March for Extra and Premium Members. Let's dive in!

Leading the line-up is Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection, which includes both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and its shorter cousin The Lost Legacy.

As for brand new games, colourful adventure Tchia looks like an absolute joy.

Watch on YouTube Tchia - Adventure Trailer

Urban horror Ghostwire Tokyo will join the subscription, which is interesting timing when it's set to join Xbox in April.

Life Is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange 2 will please fans of soppy teen narratives, while Immortals Fenyx Rising will please fans of Zelda lookalikes.

And the latest Tom Clancy game from Ubisoft, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction, is joining, which sees players teaming up to face alien containment zones.

Elsewhere there's Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the RPG based on the anime; Street Fighter 5 Champion Edition ahead of the new game in June; Final Fantasy Type-0 HD and Neo: The World Ends with You for quirky Japanese RPG fans; plus vibrant shooter Rage 2 and lovable indie RPG Haven.

And remember that horrible goose we all love? Untitled Goose Game is coming too.

In the Classics department, Ridge Racer Type 4 (PS1), Ape Escape 2 (PS1), and Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror (PSP) will all be added.

For more information, check out the PlayStation Blog.