Xbox Game Pass lineup for July 2024 announced

Microsoft has announced the next selection of titles headed to Xbox Game Pass over the coming weeks. Included in the lineup are sci-fi adventure Journey to the Savage Planet, Neon White, and Tchia.

Originally launched as a Stadia exclusive, Journey to the Savage Planet was the debut game from Typhoon Studios - a company set up by Assassin's Creed 3 creative director Alex Hutchinson. It later arrived for other platforms, thankfully, as it's a fun sci-fi romp with a good dose of humour.

Here's everything set to on Xbox Game Pass at the start of July:

Journey to the Savage Planet (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 3rd July

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 3rd July

Cricket 24 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 9th July

The Case of the Golden Idol (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 9th July

Neon White (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 11th July

Tchia (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - 11th July

Magical Delicacy (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 16th July

Flock (Cloud, Console, and PC) - 16th July

There's a few things to recommend here, including point-and-click adventure The Case of the Golden Idol, and stylish first-person action speedrunner Neon White - where you have to fluidly asassinate demons in heaven.

Tchia is a highly-recommended sun-drenched adventure, while Flock launches directly into Game Pass on 16th July. It "feels like the video game equivalent of throwing open the window for a breath of fresh air," our Victoria wrote earlier this year.

Finally, as Microsoft gives, so it taketh away. This month, five titles leave Xbox Game Pass on 15th July, including:

Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Figment 2: Creed Valley (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion (PC)

TOEM (Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Wandering Village (Cloud, Console, and PC)

