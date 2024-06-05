Hohokum's spiritual successor Flock lands release date, and it's soon

Flock - the sky-based shepherding game from Richard Hogg and Hollow Ponds described as an "ode to the joy of flight and discovery" - has landed itself a release date.

Flock will be arriving across PC via Steam, PlayStation and Xbox next month, on 16th July. It will also be available day one on Game Pass.

You can check out Flock's release date trailer, which has been styled as a David Attenborough documentary-like short, below.

On its release, Flock's players will be able to take to the skies as they charm a number of curious flying creatures such as Bewls and Cosmets to join their herd. There are also sheep to shear, and hats to knit.

"Starting with a small herd of hover-sheep, you nurture and fly them toward fresh, untouched pastures. Along the way, you will discover the secrets of the beautiful uplands and its wild creatures," the official blurb reads.

I was rather taken with Flock's demo when I gave it play earlier this year, describing it as "the video game equivalent of throwing open the window for a breath of fresh air".

For more, I also chatted with Flock's creators Richard Hogg and Ricky Hagget about their upcoming game, including what it is like to actually shear a sheep in the real world. Spoiler, it's harder than it looks.