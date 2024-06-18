Uncharted film sequel in development, Sony Pictures confirms

Sony Pictures Entertainment has confirmed that an Uncharted film sequel is in the works.

The news was shared by Variety last night, after Sony made mention of the Uncharted sequel at CineEurope 2024.

The first Uncharted film released back in 2022, starring Tom Holland as treasure hunter Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as his mentor Sully. While the film received mixed reviews on its debut, with words such as "tedious" and "colourless" being bandied around, it still managed to do well enough at the box office. It opened at the international box office to a respectable $21.5m from 15 overseas markets.

Soon after its cinematic debut, Sony Pictures boss Tom Rothman declared Uncharted a "new hit movie franchise for the company". So, where could the Uncharted film series go next? Please be aware of spoilers for the Uncharted film and game series below.

The first film served as an origin story for Nathan Drake, introducing him to both Sully and Sophia Ali's Chloe Frazer. Elena Fisher - Drake's main love interest from the video games - was noticeably absent from the 2022's release, so it would seem likely that she will be introduced in some form for the sequel.

Additionally, the film itself wrapped up with two obvious teasers for future instalments. The first showed a chap who was evidently Nate's long lost and assumed dead brother Sam in prison writing a postcard to his sibling. So, the sequel could focus on Nate's realisation his brother is in fact alive, with story points similar to those from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End.

The second scene that played out during Uncharted's credits showed Mark Wahlberg's Victor "Goddamn" Sullivan bursting onto the scene sporting a newly acquired moustache and touting a gun (see header image above). Prior to his facially-furnished arrival, however, we saw Tom Holland's Nate in the process of exchanging his iconic ring to a man named Gage for a Nazi map. Oh, and it was revealed Gage was working for a chap named Roman.

This exchange could be an Easter egg, or it could be a hint that Gabriel Roman from first game Drake's Fortune will be making a showing in the sequel, along with that German U-boat our hero finds in the jungle at the start.

What would you like to see in Uncharted's sequel?