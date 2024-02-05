Uncharted: Drake's Fortune remake "considered" by Sony, report suggests

A remake of Uncharted: Drake's Fortune was "considered" to be in the pipeline at PlayStation, a new report has claimed.

XboxEra's Nick Baker and Jon Clarke said they both had received "evidence" that Sony has ideas to remake the first Uncharted game from the "ground up".

"It is worth saying that the additional detail I got was that this was, this was quite old - like I am talking a number of years," Clarke warned. "But it wouldn't surprise me, right... as a way to bring the series back into the limelight again and get people hyped."

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves - The DF PC Port Review - PC vs PS5 - Optimised Settings Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves - The DF PC Port Review - PC vs PS5 - Optimised Settings.

Baker added what he saw "doesn't necessarily mean that this is 100 percent happening", but what he and Clarke did see "does seem to indicate it was certainly being considered". The host noted it would align with Sony's current plan of remaking and remastering some of its other IPs.

Sony previously released the Nathan Drake collection on PS4, which comprises the first three games in the Uncharted series and which - thanks to backwards compatibility - is playable on PS5. The hosts use this as one reason why they can't say that this rumoured remake is a certainty. They also could not say which studio would be attached to this project.

Following the podcast, regular Naughty Dog modder and dataminer Speclizer shared further evidence that an Uncharted remake was at least at one time in discussion - albeit some years ago. Files within The Last of Us Part 2 from 2020 have "hundreds of references" to the first Uncharted, they said.

All the Uncharted 1 Remake rumours have stemmed from my research that I've shared privately, here's the proof that Uncharted Remake was/is in the works. All datamined from a 2020 build of TLOU 2. pic.twitter.com/xEJMcgpx21 — Speclizer (@Speclizer_) February 4, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sony released its Legacy of Thieves collection, which wrapped both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Lost Legacy together in one package, for PS5 and PC. Meanwhile, a remake of Demon's Souls was also launched alongside the PlayStation 5 in 2020.

More recently, Sony released its remastered and native PS5 version of The Last of Us Part 2. So, following this trend, an Uncharted remake wouldn't exactly be surprising. Is it something you would like to see remade?