Naughty Dog confirms Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC release date

We had heard the rumours, thanks to an accidental leak from the Epic Games Store, but now Naughty Dog has officially confirmed that the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection for PC will be arriving on 19th October.

Along with this news, we also have a new trailer (see below) and more details about the game's graphical adjustments and customisation options, among others.

Watch on YouTube Drake my breath away!

Naughty Dog has now revealed the PC specs for this release, which can be seen in the image below.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC specs.

Meanwhile, as it has been optimised for PC by Iron Galaxy, Legacy of Thieves will come with a reimagined UI, various scale sliders, GPU and VRAM detection and a variable load speed.

As well as this, this release will also include graphical adjustment features such as "adjustable texture and model quality, anisotropic filtering, shadows, reflections, and ambient occlusion".

Those looking to start their adventures with Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer as soon as this release is available can pre-order through Steam and Epic now.

Full details can be found on the PlayStation blog.