If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Naughty Dog confirms Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC release date

Save the Drake.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

We had heard the rumours, thanks to an accidental leak from the Epic Games Store, but now Naughty Dog has officially confirmed that the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection for PC will be arriving on 19th October.

Along with this news, we also have a new trailer (see below) and more details about the game's graphical adjustments and customisation options, among others.

Watch on YouTube
Drake my breath away!

Naughty Dog has now revealed the PC specs for this release, which can be seen in the image below.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves PC specs.

Meanwhile, as it has been optimised for PC by Iron Galaxy, Legacy of Thieves will come with a reimagined UI, various scale sliders, GPU and VRAM detection and a variable load speed.

As well as this, this release will also include graphical adjustment features such as "adjustable texture and model quality, anisotropic filtering, shadows, reflections, and ambient occlusion".

Those looking to start their adventures with Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer as soon as this release is available can pre-order through Steam and Epic now.

Full details can be found on the PlayStation blog.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch