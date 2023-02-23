Here're PlayStation Plus' monthly and game catalogue additions for March

As part of its latest PlayStation State of Play showcase, Sony has revealed the next round of games heading to PlayStation Plus as part of its monthly and game catalogue offerings in March.

On the monthly front, PlayStation Plus subscribers at all tiers - that is, Essential, Extra, and Premium - gain access to Battlefield 2042 (PS5/PS4), Minecraft Dungeons (PS4), and action-RPG Code Vein (PS4). All three will be available to claim between 7th March and 4th April.

Over in Sony's rapidly expanding game catalogue - which is available to anyone that subscribes to PlayStation Plus' Extra or Premium tiers - March brings some cracking offerings.

Tchia joins the PlayStation Plus game catalogue as a day 1 release.

There's Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - which bundles Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - plus Tango Gameworks' surprisingly enjoyable open-world paranormal collect-'em-up Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Those are joined by Rainbow Six: Extraction, Ubisoft's delightful Greek mythology inspired action-adventure Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and finally, the lovely looking tropical open-world adventure Tchia, which joins PlayStation Plus' game catalogue as a day 1 release on 21st March.

February's monthly PlayStation Plus offerings - OlliOlli World, Evil Dead: The Game, Mafia: Definitive Edition, and Destiny 2 expansion Beyond Light - are available to claim until 6th March.