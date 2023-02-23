If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here're PlayStation Plus' monthly and game catalogue additions for March

Ghostwire: Tokyo! Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves! Battlefield 2042! More!

Matt Wales avatar
News by Matt Wales News Reporter
Published on

As part of its latest PlayStation State of Play showcase, Sony has revealed the next round of games heading to PlayStation Plus as part of its monthly and game catalogue offerings in March.

On the monthly front, PlayStation Plus subscribers at all tiers - that is, Essential, Extra, and Premium - gain access to Battlefield 2042 (PS5/PS4), Minecraft Dungeons (PS4), and action-RPG Code Vein (PS4). All three will be available to claim between 7th March and 4th April.

Over in Sony's rapidly expanding game catalogue - which is available to anyone that subscribes to PlayStation Plus' Extra or Premium tiers - March brings some cracking offerings.

Tchia joins the PlayStation Plus game catalogue as a day 1 release.

There's Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection - which bundles Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - plus Tango Gameworks' surprisingly enjoyable open-world paranormal collect-'em-up Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Those are joined by Rainbow Six: Extraction, Ubisoft's delightful Greek mythology inspired action-adventure Immortals: Fenyx Rising, and finally, the lovely looking tropical open-world adventure Tchia, which joins PlayStation Plus' game catalogue as a day 1 release on 21st March.

February's monthly PlayStation Plus offerings - OlliOlli World, Evil Dead: The Game, Mafia: Definitive Edition, and Destiny 2 expansion Beyond Light - are available to claim until 6th March.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Matt Wales avatar

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch