Watch tonight's PlayStation State of Play here

I should have pointed out, too, that there's quite a lot riding on tonight in terms of what Rocksteady and Warner Bros. is doing with microtransactions and live service stuff in the game.

There was a leak earlier in the year, remember, that showed a battle pass section in the game, and it was the first we'd heard about it. And not everyone is pleased about the possible connotations attached to it.

Does it mean the game will have a kind of stretched out co-op experience to justify a battle pass being there at all? How will the game try to keep us playing - character levelling? To what end? And how intrusive will it all feel? Rocksteady's previous games didn't have anything like this so how will this one feel because of it?

I can't imagine Rocksteady or Warner Bros. were happy it leaked out this way, when they weren't able to control the messaging, but this is an opportunity to set it right, so it'll be interesting to see what they do.