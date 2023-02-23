If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Watch tonight's PlayStation State of Play here

Live from 9pm UK time.

Live
Join us tonight for Sony's latest PlayStation State of Play, this time focused on Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

It's been an astonishing eight years since Rocksteady released Batman: Arkham Knight. Now, we're finally just a couple of months away from seeing what it's been up to since. Tonight we'll get an extended look, lasting about 15 minutes.

Before that, Sony is treating us to a quick whizz through five VR games on the way to its newly-launched PlayStation VR2 headset. We'll be commentating on all of that live - so do join us later to watch along together!

PlayStation's February 2023 State of Play.
Coverage

I should have pointed out, too, that there's quite a lot riding on tonight in terms of what Rocksteady and Warner Bros. is doing with microtransactions and live service stuff in the game.

There was a leak earlier in the year, remember, that showed a battle pass section in the game, and it was the first we'd heard about it. And not everyone is pleased about the possible connotations attached to it.

Does it mean the game will have a kind of stretched out co-op experience to justify a battle pass being there at all? How will the game try to keep us playing - character levelling? To what end? And how intrusive will it all feel? Rocksteady's previous games didn't have anything like this so how will this one feel because of it?

I can't imagine Rocksteady or Warner Bros. were happy it leaked out this way, when they weren't able to control the messaging, but this is an opportunity to set it right, so it'll be interesting to see what they do.

Robert Purchese

themightyant says: @Bertie I'm assuming that is the second Suicide Squad movie. "THE Suicide Squad" (2021), which I haven't seen, as opposed to "Suicide Squad" (2016) which was pants. For the game I just want some reasurances this ISN'T Avengers 2.0
Oh yeah absolutely the second film!

Robert Purchese

Anwyay, enough about me. What are you hoping to see?

Robert Purchese

It should be a darn sight more exciting than Gotham Knights, a very similar game - but one not set in the Arkham universe as this is - that came out last year.

Kill the Justice League is coming out on 26th May, by the way, on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Robert Purchese

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been looking very tasty in the videos we've seen already. It'll be interesting to get a sense of what it's like in moment-to-moment play, rather than in the montages of action we've seen already, and how that comes together in co-op. Presumably, that might be the kind of thing we're going to see.

Remember, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League lets you play as Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark on a mission to defeat the brainwashed Justice League, who are really boring anyway.

Robert Purchese

So Rocksteady has got a lot to work with, if you ask me. I feel like DC's star is really in the ascendency with James Gunn now at the helm.

But Bertie we're talking about games, not films, you say. And in that regard, how exciting is it to have Rocksteady back in the ring? It's been ages since Arkham Knight, as Tom said above. Will what we see tonight explain the wait?

Robert Purchese

Big fan of the misdirection at the beginning - I don't want to say too much for fear of spoilers. Big fan of King Shark - who is very like Drax the Destroyer, no? Also a big fan of Harley Quinn. That jail sequence is incredible.

Robert Purchese

I'm tentatively excited, in no small part because I watched The Suicide Squad the other day. It's really quite good isn't it? You can feel James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy-style influence over it. But it's even more unhinged. It's absolutely wild. Some of the things that happen in that film...

Robert Purchese

But who will be writing the updates for Eurogamer with Martin gone? What a sad question to contemplate. Who else is capable of such... observations? Well, I am no Martin but I will do my best in his honour!

I wonder if he's going to watch along?

Robert Purchese

