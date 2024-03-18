Gotham Knights studio supporting Wonder Woman game

Gotham Knights studio WB Games Montreal is supporting development on the forthcoming Wonder Woman game.

Led by Monolith Productions, which created Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its follow-up Shadow of War, it will similarly use the Nemesis system mechanic.

According to a job description spotted by Tech4Gamers, WB Games Montreal is seeking an External Development Artist with a mandate to support Monolith on Wonder Woman specifically.

It's not too much of a surprise to see fellow Warner Bros studios assisting each other, especially considering Wonder Woman will be Monolith's first superhero game. WB Games Montreal previously worked on both Gotham Knights and Batman: Arkham Oranges.

Of course, that differs from the other Arkham games from Rocksteady, which now includes Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League that also features Wonder Woman (pictured). It's unclear if these games will be linked.

Little is known about the Wonder Woman game, though this isn't the first time details have been spotted in a job description.

Last November, a job advert for a Lead Software Engineer suggested it could be a live service game. A few days later, Warner Bros. denied this, stating Wonder Woman would be "a single-player action-adventure game set in a dynamic open world".

Around the same time, Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslac stated the company would be focusing on "always on" live service games, while more recently Warner Bros. gaming boss J.B. Perrette said he wants the company to move away from the "volatile" market of AAA games for consoles.

It remains unclear how far along development is for Wonder Woman, though after the relative flops of Gotham Knights and Suicide Squad, all eyes will be on the game to revive the success of the DC franchise.