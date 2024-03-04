Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's first season adds The Joker this month

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's first season of post-launch content gets underway on 28th March, introducing The Joker as a new playable character. Additionally, the delayed Epic Games Store version of Suicide Squad is now scheduled to launch on 26th March.

When developer Rocksteady detailed its post-launch plans for Suicide Squad in January, it confirmed each of the four seasons it's currently committed to will bring a new playable DC character (each yanked from an alternate-reality Elseworlds), plus a new playable environment, new activities, new weapons and gear sets, mid-season updates, and "more".

Season 1's Elseworlds Joker has already raised a few eyebrows, thanks to his dainty mace and not-exactly-on-brand rocket-powered umbrella that'll let him launch into the air, drift, and grind on buildings to knock enemies out of the way. If that appeals though, he arrives alongside his new environment, two new episodes - featuring missions, activities, and strongholds - new boss fights and enemy variants, new Riddler content, and new DC Villain-themed weapons and gear.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - Suicide Squad Insider Episode 3 “Introducing Elseworlds” Rocksteady shared its post-launch season plans for Suicide Squad back in January.

All that launches on 28th March across all platforms; additionally, publisher Warner Bros. has confirmed the delayed Epic Games Store version of Suicide Squad will now release on 26th March. That's the second Epic-specific delay for Kill the Justice League after Warner Bros. announced a revised 5th March release date for the Epic version in December - already some way off the game's 2nd February release on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Steam.

Whether any of this will make much of a difference to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's fortunes remains to be seen. Its unveiling last year, which focussed heavily on its live-service trappings, was less-than-enthusiastically recieved, and a lengthy delay for improvements didn't do much to win people over - Warner Bros. recently admitted the game had "fallen short" of its expectations.

Eurogamer's Chris Tapsell gave Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League three stars out of five in his review back in February, saying "Rocksteady's talent is so evident in the game, it almost overcomes the terrible decision to try and make it."