Suicide Squad's latest patch made the game worse, fans say

A recent patch for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has caused more issues than it fixed, fans say.

The game's most recent patch was released yesterday, with developer Rocksteady stating it would target "various crashes, progression blockers, connectivity issues and several server side improvements".

However, there are now numerous reports online of players encountering more issues than before. "The recent patches screwed the game, for a lot of people," one reddit user acknowledged when another player said their copy of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League now wasn't loading past a black screen.

"One step forward, two steps back. I tried four incursions. Completed three. Froze after doing a Suicide Strike in one. Two of the incursions I completed got stuck at 'loading Metropolis'. Still can't increase mastery. I wanted a dub for them so bad," YouTuber JayShockblast shared yesterday. "I just... can't right now."

Another user said the recent patch had made the game worse on Xbox, and others chipped in to say it was the same across PC and PS5. "This patch shouldn't have made it through cert imo," came a reply.

"The game is practically going 'Hey, please stop playing for a bit and come back.' and I'm just going to put it on the shelf until Joker DLC now, lol," another thread reads. "I'm not going to keep booting this game just to get booted myself."

It is fair to say, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has not had the most auspicious start. Even back in January, those who paid extra to get early access to the game were met with bugs on launch - including one which saw players having full story completion from the off - and servers were taken offline on more than one occasion.

Rocksteady went on to gift 2000 LuthorCoins of in-game currency to owners of the £100 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League deluxe edition in a bid to make up for the poor debut.

In our Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review, Chris called it a "totally fascinating game, one with vast potential and reams of signature Rocksteady detail" without a "central, underlying game". He awarded it three out of five stars.