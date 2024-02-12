Long read: What might the ultimate character creator look like?

Baldur's Gate 3, Street Fighter and Lost Ark developers discuss.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League overhauls leaderboard due to "major unintended bug"

Burn, baby, burn.

A scene from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League showing Harley Quinn and King Shark stood on a rooftop with the sprawling city of Metropolis visible behind them.
Image credit: Rocksteady/Warner Bros.
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
1 comment

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting a new leaderboard thanks to a "major unintended bug" which caused the Burn status to scale incorrectly.

Rocksteady became aware of the bug when players began reaching Mastery Levels during the postgame "beyond our wildest expectations", the developer said on the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Discord server.

"As Mastery levels increased, Burn's damage also increased," Rocksteady explained, adding this was not "what the game was balanced for at launch". The developer is fixing the scaling bug, it said, and once the fix is in place a new leaderboard will begin.

We Played Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - but is it any good?Watch on YouTube

It's unclear when this update will be released, beyond a "soon" from Rocksteady community manager Darroch Brown.

Rocksteady said the current leaderboard won't be wiped, it'll be left to "exist in perpetuity" and players will be able to flip back to it to see their old achievements. Unlocked Mastery Levels, Finite Crisis rank, acquired gear, and Squad Levels won't be reset either.

"We want to applaud you all for both your dedication on getting this high in the Mastery Levels (and also breaking the game)," Rocksteady said to players.

Dedicated players have discovered a calendar Easter egg which seemingly teases Batman's return following the plot events of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League so far.

The launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was rocky - players found the story had automatically completed when they first logged in, and its early access period for those who bought the £100 Deluxe Edition was taken offline multiple times.

In our Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review, Chris Tapsell called it a "totally fascinating game, one with vast potential and reams of signature Rocksteady detail" without a "central, underlying game".

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure PC PS5 Rocksteady Studios Shooter Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv grew up on Crash Bandicoot and Japanese arcade games. They like to play with their neighbours' cats and have a soft spot for raccoons.

Comments