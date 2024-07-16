Amazon is giving away free stuff for Prime Day today

As part of its 10th Prime Day event, Amazon is offering a generous selection of video games and subscriptions for Prime members. This includes 18 free PC games, three months of Audible, and three months of Kindle Unlimited, all completely free. Be sure to switch off auto-renewal on the subscriptions to avoid future charges. As for the games, they are yours to keep permanently.

Free Video Games

Amazon is providing Prime members with 18 PC games for free, with the current selection features standout titles like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, Hitman Absolution, and KOTOR 2. Each can be claimed via Epic Game Store, with Prime members having until the end of day on July 17th to clain each title.

Now Available:

Deceive Inc.

Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart

The Invisible Hand

Call of Juarez

Forager

Card Shark

Heaven Dust 2

Soulstice

Wall World

Hitman Absolution

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Samurai Bringer

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Chivalry 2

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Free Audiobooks

Audible has an extensive library of audiobooks, featuring popular titles like Dune and Fire & Blood, along with exclusive Audible Originals. The recent release of 1984, narrated by Andrew Garfield, is a compelling adaptation that will captivate listeners. These and many more titles are available with a Premium Plus subscription.

Prime members can enjoy a special offer of three months free on Audible right now, which also includes a BOGO deal where you get two audiobooks for one credit. Note: Audible can be persistent when you attempt to cancel or disable auto-renewal, so be prepared for multiple confirmation steps and promotional offers. Moreover, take note that Spotify currently offers 15 hours of audiobooks at no extra cost on select memberships, so ensure to check that out as well.

Free Comics, Books, and Magazines

For most of us, the selection of free comics in Kindle Unlimited is a clear highlight, especially from DC’s vast back-catalog. With Kindle Unlimited, Prime members can gain unlimited access to millions of digital titles and magazine subscriptions. With Prime members getting three months for free, this includes the latest bestsellers, timeless classics, and a vast array of graphic novels and comics, offering something for every reader.