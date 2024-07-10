Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League second season gets last minute delay

Rocksteady has delayed the release of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's second season.

The second season was set to kick off tomorrow, 11th July. It will now start on 25th July.

"Thank you for your patience," the developer wrote in a short post on social media platform X last night. It did not give a reason for this delay

The upcoming season is set to bring Mr Freeze's wife, Nora, into the fray. Along with this new playable character, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's second season will also add new weapons, another map and two episodes with suitably chilly names: Frozen Hearts and Winter.

Rocksteady still has another two seasons planned for the future, as laid out in a roadmap shared earlier this year, with more playable characters and gear to come.

Update: Task Force X, we'll be adjusting the release timing for the next season, #SuicideSquadGame Season 2 will now launch on July 25. Thank you for your patience. — Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (@suicidesquadRS) July 9, 2024

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League failed to take off the way Rocksteady and publisher Warner Bros. had hoped. Back in February of this year, Warner Bros. Discovery's chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said Rocksteady's release had "fallen short" of its expectations. Warner Bros. went on to attribute a $200m revenue loss to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

A report then followed in July which stated a culture of perfectionism, an ill-suited genre pivot, and a constantly shifting vision were key reasons for the live-service game's failure.

Image credit: Rocksteady

"Rocksteady's talent is so evident in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it almost overcomes the terrible decision to try and make it," our Chris wrote in Eurogamer's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review. He awarded it three out of five stars.