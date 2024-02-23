Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fails to meet Warner Bros. expectations

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has failed to meet publisher Warner Bros' expectations.

During a financial call, Warner Bros. Discovery's chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels said Rocksteady's recent release had "fallen short of our expectations" (thanks, IGN).

The executive did not share any sales figures for Suicide Squard: Kill the Justice League during this call, but admitted it had left the company with a "tough year" ahead when it comes to year-on-year comparisons. Last year, Warner Bros. published Mortal Kombat 1 and Hogwarts Legacy, the latter of which became the best selling game in the US in 2023.

This news from Warner Bros. is, perhaps, not especially surprising. Things were rocky for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League even before the game launched, with the game subject to several delays as well as multiple leaks.

Then, back in January, those who paid extra to get early access to the game were met with bugs on launch - including one which saw players having full story completion from the off - and servers were taken offline on more than one occasion.

Rocksteady went on to gift 2000 LuthorCoins of in-game currency to owners of the £100 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League deluxe edition in a bid to make up for the poor debut. More recently, a patch for the game actually seemed to introduce more issues than it fixed, with several users saying it had essentially become unplayable.

For more on the game, last year our Ed chatted with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League director Axel Rydby. Here, they discuss those aforementioned leaks and more.

"Rocksteady's talent is so evident in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it almost overcomes the terrible decision to try and make it," reads our Eurogamer review of Suicide Squad.