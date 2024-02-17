Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's login and server issues are the team's "top priority"

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League developer Rocksteady has confirmed that addressing its login and server issues remain the team's "top priority", but warned that it may "not be able to fix all those issues right away".

In a statement posted to the official website, Rocksteady said it could "hear and feel your frustration" about the ongoing issues, and agreed it was "unacceptable for the players" affected by the persistent problems, but said that because the issues didn't stem from one particular issue, it was "several smaller issues affecting players in different ways".

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings We Played Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - but is it any good?Watch on YouTube

"For our upcoming patches we are looking to address login issues and server issues," the statement, signed "Axel and the Rocksteady Team" said. "And while we might not be able to fix all of those issues right away, I want to assure everyone: This is the top priority for us. We hear and feel your frustration and we can only agree, it’s unacceptable for the players who are affected by this.

"We need to do better, and we’re working hard to fix these issues. It is, however, not an easy nut to crack because it’s not one single issue, it’s several smaller issues that are affecting some players in different ways. We can only ask that you remain patient and keep giving more information through Customer Support to help us address the issues."

As for what's next?

"The highest priority within the code teams at the moment is to first and foremost address the issues some of our players are having around login and servers," the team said (thanks, PC Gamer).

That's not all, either. Due to an "imbalance" where players "need to play too many Metropolis missions to get Promethium for Incursion missions, Killing Time, or the Mayhem mission", the team is already planning to implement a "pretty big and fundamental change to this loop", starting with Raising Hell, which will now reward 3000 Promethium for completing Tier 1, and more for each subsequent tier.

There are also plans to tweak the mutators Boom! and Affliction Immunity, and a potential overhaul of the "lesser used" legendary items, although what, exactly, that entails depends upon the feedback players submit.

ICYMI, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is getting a new leaderboard thanks to a "major unintended bug" which caused the Burn status to scale incorrectly.

Rocksteady became aware of the bug when players began reaching Mastery Levels during the postgame "beyond our wildest expectations", the developer said on the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Discord server.

"As Mastery levels increased, Burn's damage also increased," Rocksteady explained, adding this was not "what the game was balanced for at launch". The developer is fixing the scaling bug, it said, and once the fix is in place a new leaderboard will begin.

In our Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review, Chris Tapsell called it a "totally fascinating game, one with vast potential and reams of signature Rocksteady detail" without a "central, underlying game".