Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed to February next year

Following reports last month that Rocksteady's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice would be delayed again, Warner Bros. has made it official - and then some - pushing the Batman Arkham Knight follow-up's release all the way back to 2nd February 2024.

This does, of course, mark the second substantial delay for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice, which was initially expected to arrive in 2022 before Warner Bros. made the decision to shift its launch to 26th May this year in order to "make the best game we can".

Rumours Warner Bros. was having another change of heart first emerged at the end of March, when Bloomberg's Jason Schreier and Windows Central's Jez Corden reported Suicide Squad was now targeting a later release, after an extended PlayStation State of Play reveal in February was met with a less-than-enthusiastic reception from fans - with with many lamenting its uninspired action and live-service trappings.

Watch on YouTube Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay trailer. .

And now, Warner Bros. has made the rumoured delay official, announcing Suicide Squad will now launch next February. "We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players," the company wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.

"Thank you to our amazing community for the continued support, patience and understanding," it added. "There is much more to share in the months ahead and we look forward to seeing you in Metropolis next year."

News of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's further delay will at least provide some hope for fans that Rocksteady can refine the experience into a worthy successor to its acclaimed Arkham series, particularly after Warner Bros.'s other recent Batman effort, Gotham Knights, met with heavy criticism when it launched last year.