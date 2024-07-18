Suicide Squad's second season adds Frozone-esque Mrs. Freeze

Ahead of the launch of Suicide Squad's second season, Rocksteady has detailed the playstyle of Mrs. Freeze.

We've known of her existence already thanks to a roadmap, but now her unique traversal abilities have been revealed in a new blog post for Season of Frozen Hearts, as well as more about the Frozen Elseworld environment.

If you've seen Frozone from Pixar's The Incredibles film then you'll have an idea of what to expect from Mrs. Freeze, who can use her Ice Path to glide over land and through the air with ease. She can also create loops and platforms to dash around battles and shoot enemies from above.

As with other characters, Mrs. Freeze has three playstyles: Cooler, which provides a freezing tank style of play; Physicist, which focuses on buffing melee and Shield Harvest; and Technician, which enhances her gear for traversal and shooting.

But who even is Mrs. Freeze? As the blog states: "Victoria Frias is an ice-cold, self-sufficient survivalist who has watched her Elseworld turn to ice as Brainiac's invasion took hold. By the time we meet her in Season Two, she has spent years as the last holdout of her dying planet, unwilling to leave her cryogenically frozen wife behind. But after being recruited by the Squad, she may have the chance to save her - and unleash icy hell."

First, though, players will need to persuade her to join the Suicide Squad by completing a series of Incursions to locate her.

Season two will take place in the new Frozen Elseworld, where Mrs. Freeze has sabotaged Brainiac by sending the entire planet into an ice age. Expect arctic conditions as well as bursts of lava and ice storms.

The season will also add new gear, much of which is appropriately icy. Further, the new Battle Pass will add outfits themed around Toyman and classic Arkham outfits.

Season of Frozen Hearts will launch on 25th July after a short delay announced just ahead of the previous release date last week. It follows the first season, which added iconic villain The Joker.

However, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has reportedly "fallen short" of Warner Bros.' expectations. Are enough players interested in this second season for it to be considered a success?