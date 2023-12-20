If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League delayed again, but only on Epic Games Store

Flash forward.

King Shark in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Image credit: Rocksteady Studios
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has received another delay, but only for the Epic Games Store version.

Developer Rocksteady Studios announced the delay via the game's Discord, while confirming it's still set to launch on 2nd February 2024 on PlayStatiton 5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam.

Rocksteady did not reveal why there's now a further wait for the Epic Game Store version of Suicide Squad, but stated any pre-orders on the store will be cancelled and refunded by Epic.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will now release on the Epic Games Store on 5th March, 2024.

With a little over a month to go before Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is released, publisher Warner Bros. Interactive has been tackling leaks of gameplay footage and cutscenes, which were recorded during the closed alpha tech test at the end of November.

Rocksteady released a statement earlier this week calling the leaks "disappointing", and asked people to not post spoilers and ruin the enjoyment of other players.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

