Wonder Woman job listing suggests it'll be a live service game

A recently sighted job listing for Warner Bros. and developer Monolith Productions' upcoming Wonder Woman game has hinted it'll be a live service title.

Monolith's Wonder Woman was announced during 2021's The Game Awards, where it was described a single-player open-world action game. As spotted by Wccftech, however, a recent advert seeking a 'Lead Software Engineer, Gameplay' for the title on Monolith's website has hinted that Warner Bros. may be looking to incorporate live service elements.

The ad, which talks of helping to "deliver a superhero experience as epic as Wonder Woman herself", includes a list of daily duties associated with the job, alongside essential experience. The relevant part for this story, though, is listed under "nice to haves", wherein Monolith indicates "experience helping maintain a live software product or game" will be beneficial.

Monolith's Wonder Woman game was announced backin December 2021.

Suggestion Wonder Woman is looking to introduce a live service component, despite being announced as a single-player game, is perhaps not surprising; Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslavsays recently announced the company is focusing on transforming its biggest franchises into live service games.

That's despite the poor reception to Rocksteady's upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which drew criticism from fans back in February this year after an extended gameplay showcase highlighted various live service trappings, including a cosmetics-focused battle pass. Warner Bros. subsequently announced it would delay the game, which was originally due to launch this May, into February 2024, saying it wanted it "to be the best quality experience for players".

It seems doubtful a single-player Wonder Woman game equally festooned with live service elements, if that is indeed the path Warner Bros. is looking to take, would be any better received by players - just ask Marvel's Avengers.