Rocksteady confirms Suicide Squad post-launch plans and cosmetic battle pass

Batman Arkham developer Rocksteady has provided a deep dive into its long-awaited Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, including more detail on the game's post-launch content plan and online connectivity.

As previously leaked, the game will have a battle pass focused solely on providing further cosmetic customisation to the game's four antiheroes: Captain Boomerang, Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and King Shark.

Rocksteady confirmed tonight that the game will also get new playable characters and missions post-launch as well. A new FAQ page confirms these will be made "available at no cost".

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's behind the scenes trailer.

"We're going to deliver lots of new content to our players," studio product director Darius Sadeghian said. "We're going to have new playable characters, new weapons and new missions. For players who like to customise their looks, we'll offer a battle pass that only contains cosmetic items."

There's more detail on the game's FAQ page, which states that the battle pass will contain "new outfits, emotes and other items to customise playable characters" with some free tiers available. The game will contain no lootboxes.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the canonical follow-up to Batman Arkham Knight, set five years on - and released eight real-world years later. You can play solo or in multiplayer with up to three friends, but you'll always require an online connection, that FAQ has also confirmed.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's gameplay trailer.

The game features the same Batman you once played as, voiced by the late Kevin Conroy, in a fresh story told through the eyes of its four antiheroes. Batman villain Penguin is back too, as an NPC.

Tonight's Sony State of Play brought us plenty of gameplay to pore over, much of which focused on combat. We also got a look at a showdown with the Flash, who admitted that the Suicide Squad would indeed have to kill him and his hero pals to save the world from Brainiac.

Earlier today, a ratings board listing for the game popped up, describing its gory violence and some grisly deaths. Things really don't look good for the Justice League!