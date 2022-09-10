Looks like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to Epic Games Store and Steam next month

A now-deleted Epic Games Store graphic suggests Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is coming to PC next month.

Though the store page was almost instantly pulled down and amended, it wasn't quick enough to fool the internet, which managed to catch a proposed release date of 19th October, 2022.

Looks like there'll be a Fortnite-flavoured pre-order bonus, too; a "snazzy new Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully's seaplane".

"The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, remastered and optimised for PC, hits Epic Games Store on 19th October, and if you pre-purchase it, you'll get a snazzy new Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully's seaplane," the page said, as spotted byWario64 before it was swiftly removed again.

"To grab the seaplane, digitally and figuratively, you just need to pre-purchase the wonderful Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection from the Epic Games Store started Sept. XX. You get the glider immediately following your pre-purchase. Or you can wait for the seaplane to hit the Fortnite item shop on 17th November."

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection will release on PC on Oct 19th according to EGS. Preorders on EGS will get a Fortnite glider in the shape of Sully's seaplane https://t.co/O1JRMM1MhE



The game is slated for Steam as well pic.twitter.com/1IVwTa1Yyo — Wario64 (@Wario64) September 9, 2022

The deleted image also hinted that there would be "more Uncharted-themed cosmetics on the way to Fortnite, including the same "Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer outfits, an emote, and two harvesting tools" that were briefly available earlier this year.

Interestingly, it matches a change made to Steam's backend yesterday, too, which was recorded by SteamDB and suggests that the collection is headed to Steam on 19th October, too.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection includes both Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and the excellent Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

A new page has appeared on PlayStation's website dedicated to its games for PC. Currently, the three upcoming games listed are Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and the Uncharted Legacy of Thieves collection. Miles Morales' PC release is currently listed as "Fall/Autumn 2022", while Uncharted still has a tenuous and non-committed "2022" next to its name.

Sony has previously said it expects nearly 50 percent of its game launches to be PC and mobile by 2025. As well as that, the company revealed it expects to make a tidy $300m on PC games alone this fiscal year (which ends March 2023).