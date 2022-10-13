Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales swings onto PC in November

Developer Insomniac Games' formerly PlayStation-exclusive Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be coming to PC on 18th November - and ahead of its release, Sony has detailed the PC port's system-specific features and requirements.

In case it somehow wasn't immediately obvious, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the Miles-Morales-starring follow-up to Insomniac's original Marvel's Spider-Man, taking the first game's acclaimed web-swinging open-world action and infusing it with a new hero and a bit of snowy, seasonal jollity thanks to its year-end setting.

"Insomniac's second crack at Spider-Man retains the breathless energy of the original," said Eurogamer's Martin Robinson in his Recommended review, "but ends up a lot like Miles Morales himself - still fresh on its feet, a little awkward in places, but steadily growing into itself. It's a game that's full of character, and a tremendously likeable one it is too."

Watch on YouTube Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - PC Features Trailer.

Much like when Insomniac's original Spider-Man made its way to PC in August, Miles Morales will come with a number of PC-specific features and options. As detailed on the PlayStation Blog, there are the usual raft of customisation settings - including those for field of view, texture quality and filtering, level of detail, plus crowd and traffic density - alongside options for ray-traced reflections at various quality levels.

Additionally, PC players can take advantage of ray-traced shadows for outdoor light cast by the sun and the moon, said to provide "realistic shadows with natural gradients in softness" that further enhance the game's rendition of New York.

There's also support for ultra-wide aspect ratios - including 21:9, 32:9, and even 48:9 for triple-monitor set-ups - alongside customisable control options for mouse, keyboard, and controllers. Those with Nvidia GPUs can enable DLSS 2, DLAA, and Reflex, while GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU owners can make use of DLSS 3.

To accompany today's announcement, Sony has provided suggested specifications for a number of graphics presets, ranging from the minimum Very Low (capable of delivering 30fps at 720p) all the way up to a 'High Ray Tracing Very High' setting, targeting 4K at 60fps.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales' system requirements at various graphical preset levels.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will cost £39.99/€49.99/$49.99 USD when it comes to Steam and the Epic Games Store on 18th November.