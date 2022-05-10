If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New Spider-Man: Miles Morales statue is a chunky beaut, but will set you back more than a few bob

That thing does not obey the laws of physics at all...
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Insomniac Games has revealed a new collectible: a large statue of Miles Morales. However, if you want to get your hands on it, I suggest you start saving up now, as it will cost you between $1005 (£815) to $1055 (£856).

"The all-new #MilesMoralesPS5-inspired statue from Premium Collectibles Studio is huge! Here's a @NajJeter for scale," the developer tweeted yesterday.

Watch on YouTube
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Digital Foundry Tech Review

As you may have surmised, the tweet was accompanied by a photo of Miles Morales actor Nadji Jeter sitting beside his action figure.

As for the figure itself, it is an incredibly accurate depiction of Miles from the game, complete with electricity from his Venom Blast radiating from his hands (something that sets Miles apart from Peter Parker's Spider-Man).

Meanwhile, the statue's official blurb on the Sideshow sales page reads:

"Sideshow and PCS present the Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1:3 Scale Statue, stepping into his heroic mantle as seen in the hit video game Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

"The Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1:3 Scale Statue measures 29.5" tall and 12" wide as the teenage Marvel super hero stands on a snow-capped roof above his Harlem neighborhood.

"The Exclusive Edition of the Spider-Man: Miles Morales 1:3 Scale Statue includes an additional unmasked portrait based on Miles’ youthful appearance in-game, as well as an alternate right hand holding his unworn mask, giving fans multiple statue configuration options."

Jeter also shared the news of this collectable on his Instagram account, saying he was "beyond honoured and grateful" to announce the new statue.

This post also features more shots of the actor posing with his Miles Morales figure (including one without the mask), giving us mere mortals an even better perspective of its size.

Pic Credit: Nadji Jetter/Instagram

So, do you fancy one for your mantlepiece?

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch