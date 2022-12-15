Marvel's Spider-Man 2 launching "fall" 2023

Insomniac has confirmed Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the eagerly awaited sequel to 2018's acclaimed open-world swing-em-up - will arrive on PS5 next "fall".

That's not, admittedly, anywhere close to being an actual launch date, but at least fans can now update their diaries and keep their anticipation in check. And the not particularly specific announcement may have something to do with the fact the "fall 2023" release was leaked earlier this week after a writer on the project added the date (since removed) to their online CV.

Official confirmation, however, has now arrived courtesy of a new post to the PlayStation Blog. "What a year it's been for PlayStation Studios," Spider-Man 2 creative director Bryan Intihar wrote as part of the news, "here at Insomniac Games we’ve been in absolute awe of the work of our peers. Congrats to everyone on a successful 2022...and here’s to next year being just as exciting as we continue to get Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ready for release next fall.”

Watch on YouTube CAPTIONMarvel's Spider-Man 2 - PlayStation Showcase 2021 Reveal Trailer.

Although Insomniac is holding plenty of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 details back for a later reveal, we've known since the game's announcement last year that it'll see Peter Parker and Miles Morales (star of Insomniac's 2020 Spidey follow-up) reuniting to battle Venom - in an instalment said to be a "darker" Empire Strikes Back-style sequel.

Before that, fans will be able to see Insomniac's take on Spider-Man in animated multiverse movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which launches 2nd June in the UK.