Artist gives modern games a PlayStation 1 inspired cover makeover

Artist gives modern games a PlayStation 1 inspired cover makeoverGet drawn in.
An artist has taken some of the most popular games today, including God of War, Resident Evil Village and Uncharted 4, and mocked them up to have PlayStation 1 inspired covers.
This series of images was shared on Reddit by user M_S_1.
M_S_1 said they took inspiration from the featured games' concept art for their covers, calling it "a bit more timeless" to work from. "A character render with modern graphics would look pretty jarring for the era," they explained.
These covers, that are just a bit of fun, cover exclusives to multi-platform entries. Here is a small selection of my personal favourites.
These are just some of my picks that I wanted to highlight, but you can see the rest of the images in the embeds below.
If you, like me, enjoy seeing games reimagined in a new way, check out these pieces by Rockstar Games artist Mark Scicluna.
Scicluna took some of the most iconic games of today and gave them a retro comic book inspired makeover earlier in the year, with everything from Metal Gear Solid to Crash Bandicoot included in their work.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.