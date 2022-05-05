Resident Evil, The Last of Us and God of War given a comic book makeover by Rockstar Games artist

Resident Evil, The Last of Us and God of War given a comic book makeover by Rockstar Games artistThis will draw in the crowds.
A Rockstar Games artist has taken some of the most iconic games of today and given them a retro comic book inspired makeover.
Mark Scicluna, who worked as a senior illustrator and graphic designer on Red Dead Redemption 2, LA Noire Remastered and Bully Anniversary Edition, has created some amazing retro illustrations of other games outside of Rockstar (via GoombaStomp). These include everything from Metal Gear Solid to Crash Bandicoot.
Taking inspiration from the likes of DC comics of old, these illustrations immediately evoke memories of a time since passed, but with a modern twist. My personal favourite is Dino Crisis – just look at the teeth on that triceratops!
On the flip side, while I appreciate the skill involved, seeing Joel and that golf club on The Last of Us Part 2’s comic book cover still stings.Here are a few more of Scicluna’s gorgeous pieces of artwork, inlcuding PlayStation's big hitters like God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted. You can check out Scicluna’s full portfolio here (something I thoroughly recommend; they are all brilliant!).
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.