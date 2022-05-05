Resident Evil, The Last of Us and God of War given a comic book makeover by Rockstar Games artist

A Rockstar Games artist has taken some of the most iconic games of today and given them a retro comic book inspired makeover.

Mark Scicluna, who worked as a senior illustrator and graphic designer on Red Dead Redemption 2, LA Noire Remastered and Bully Anniversary Edition, has created some amazing retro illustrations of other games outside of Rockstar (via GoombaStomp). These include everything from Metal Gear Solid to Crash Bandicoot.

Taking inspiration from the likes of DC comics of old, these illustrations immediately evoke memories of a time since passed, but with a modern twist. My personal favourite is Dino Crisis – just look at the teeth on that triceratops!

On the flip side, while I appreciate the skill involved, seeing Joel and that golf club on The Last of Us Part 2’s comic book cover still stings.