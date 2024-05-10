Netflix unveils "digital theme park" Nextworld on Roblox

Streaming giant Netflix has teamed up with Roblox to launch its own "digital theme park" on the gaming platform.

It's called Nextworld, and essentially acts as a hub where players can access areas, characters and games based on Netflix properties, such as Stranger Things (header image above) and One Piece (see image below).

Mini games include the likes of Is It Cake?, which is where players have to - yes - guess whether objects shown in the game are cake or not. It also has a Cobra Kai Miyagi-Do Balancing Board mini game.

"(Think: A digital theme park full of characters, easter eggs, and games.) Immersive games like 'Stranger Things: Escape from Hawkins High,' 'One Piece: East Blue Brawls,' and 'Rebel Moon: Outskirts Battles' will connect you with your favourite characters in a whole new way," Netflix wrote in a blog post.

"While you're there, say hi to Dustin from 'Stranger Things,' Luffy from 'One Piece' and Jimmy from 'Rebel Moon,' who'll serve as guardians of their respective worlds. Some of them might even guide you through your quests and you never know who else you might encounter."

Those who venture into Nextworld will be able to collect a number of Netflix-inspired objects and wearables, the company said. These can then be used to bedeck individual 'Fan Pods', which Netflix describes as privates space you can keep to yourself or open up to friends.

"As you build more currency across challenges on Nextworld, you'll be able to expand your pod with even more exclusive items," it said.

Nextworld is available in early access right now.

Image credit: Netflix/Roblox

Netflix has been building its games presence more and more over the years. At the end of 2023, Netflix head of gaming Mike Verdu revealed the company had more than 10 games in development at its in-house studios, including a Squid Game game.

As for Roblox, our Chris Tapsell recently spoke with the studio's head Stefano Corazza about concerns the game exploits children. You can read the full interview here.