A Squid Game game is coming to Netflix

I know what you squid last summer.

Netflix is producing a video game set in the universe of Squid Game.

Netflix head of gaming Mike Verdu recently revealed the company has more than 10 games in development at its in-house studios, and plans to have 86 games available for subscribers to play by the end of the year.

As well as bringing established games like Hades and Sonic Mania Plus to Netflix, the streaming service also plans to produce "a game set in the universe of Squid Game, in which you can compete with other players in games from the hit series".

Right now, Netflix is remaining pretty coy about the details, but did reveal that the Squid Game game will see "players [...] compete with friends in games they'll recognise from the series".

It's not clear what studio is leading development, nor when we'll get to play it, but the success of the live-action reality series Squid Game: The Challenge has no doubt whet appetites for more Squid Game action.

Netflix formed its own studios in Helsinki and California last year, and acquired four other studios, including Oxenfree developer Night School Studio and Cozy Grove developer Spry Fox.

