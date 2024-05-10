David Gaider's game-musical Stray Gods gets Orpheus DLC

Stray Gods, the game musical from Dragon Age writer David Gaider, is getting surprise DLC.

The DLC will focus on rockstar Orpheus, performed by actor Anthony Rapp (Star Trek: Discovery, Rent), as he's returned to the world of the living by Hermes.

It's described as a "comedic feature length experience" and will continue the Greek myth story of the main game. It's set for release on 27th June on PC, with a console release to follow.

Stray Gods: Orpheus Teaser Trailer | Humble Games

The original game, developed by Summerfall Studios and published by Humble Games, released last summer.

It's certainly a unique experience: essentially a visual novel where the script is sung and player choices impact the style of music as well as the narrative.

For me, though, the final game didn't quite live up to its potential. "Stray Gods presents singing as a game mechanic and misses the spark of what makes musicals (and games) so magical. We're neither making music nor impacting the narrative in meaningful ways; we're simply steering someone else's performance into a musical muddle. That lack of cohesion means the story never hits the lofty, emotional heights it's aiming for," I wrote in our Eurogamer Stray Gods review.

Still, Stray Gods: Orpheus will include six new original songs, composed by Austin Wintory (Journey) with lyrics by Simon Hall, Montaigne, and Tom Cardy.

I'm hopeful, then, this DLC can build on the experimentation of the original game with some good tunes to boot. After all, while the cast of the game is stacked - including actors from The Last of Us, Critical Role's Erika Ishii, and Tales of Kenzera creator Abubakar Salim - as Orpheus, Rapp is the best singer of the lot.