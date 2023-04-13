The Last of Us game cast will star in David Gaider's Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, the next game from Dragon Age writer David Gaider, now has a release date of 3rd August.

In a stream last night hosted by Twitch channel Critical Role, further details on the game were provided, including its star-studded cast that includes the likes of Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, Felicia Day, Laura Bailey, and many more.

The game is set for release on PC and is available to wishlist now on Steam. Check out the latest trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Stray Gods Release Date Trailer

The game is set in a modern fantasy world where Greek Gods live hidden among us, and follows a college dropout given the power of a Muse.

And, if the game's title wasn't already clear, the whole thing is presented as a fully-sung musical.

Players will make a number of choices to charm, negotiate, or strong-arm their way through the game, determining their own path to the end. There are four potential romance options too.

As a musical theatre nerd I am very excited about this, but the gamer nerd in me is also fascinated by the cast and production team.

Gaider is best known for his work on the Dragon Age and Knights of the Old Republic series. Last year Bertie had a great chat with him for Pride Week.

The cast is made up of veterans from The Last of Us: Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, Laura Bailey, Merle Dandridge. Baker is also voice directing the game. I didn't expect him to have a decent singing voice but it turns out before acting he was lead singer of alt-rock band Tripp Fontaine and also released a solo album. Huh!

Also, anyone who's seen the "alternate ending" for The Last of Us will be aware of his and Dandridge's vocal chops.

Then there's Felicia Day, Khary Payton, and Mary Elizabeth McGlynn, who have acted in countless films, TV shows, animations and games between them; Erika Ishii (Valkyrie in Apex Legends); musical theatre (and Star Trek) actor Anthony Rapp; Rahul Kohli (Fortnite, Gears 5); and more.

As for the music, Journey and Banner Saga composer Austin Wintory has provided songs, along with Scott Edgar, Steven Gates and Simon Hall of Australian musical comedy trio Tripod. There's also music from Australian art pop musician and Twitch streamer Montaigne, who Eurovision fans will remember as the country's entry from 2021.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical is certainly shaping up to be an intriguing and unique experience then. I'm excited to see more.