Horizon, Death Stranding and The Last of Us star in PlayStation's nostalgia-fuelled 30th anniversary thank you video

Sony has released a nostalgia-fuelled video to mark PlayStation's 30th anniversary.

It's just gone 3pm here in the UK, which means it's now past midnight on 3rd December in Japan - 30 years to the day since Sony's PS1 first launched in the country.

Sony's video features a montage of classic games past and present that have all had a huge impact on PlayStation's legacy, beginning with Horizon: Forbidden West, Death Stranding and The Last of Us Part 2, set to a gentle remix of The Cranberries' Dreams. (Dreams itself does not feature.)

God of War, Uncharted, Shadow of the Colossus, Marvel's Spider-Man and many more make the cut, and like PlayStation itelf, there's plenty of third-party blockbusters here alongside games from Sony's own studios.

"For the past three decades, we've shared an incredible journey, building stories and shaping experiences together," Sony wrote alongside the video.

"Along the way, we've found adventure, laughter, and lasting memories that go far beyond any one moment. We've forged new friendships and redefined what gaming is all about. Thank you for being part of this journey - we couldn't have done it without you."

Last week we learned a newly-official sales total for PS2 of 160m sales. Here in the UK, PlayStation also rolled out a special tube carriage on the London Underground.

Eurogamer has a special week of PlayStation-themed content lined up, beginning when 3rd December rolls around here in the UK.