Spider-Man Remastered's PC specs and additional features officially revealed

With just a few short weeks to go until Insomniac Games' superb Spider-Man Remastered makes the jump from PlayStation 5 to PC on 12th August, Sony has released new details on the game's PC-exclusive features, plus full spec requirements so prospective purchasers can get a sense of how it'll run on their machines.

Starting with the new features arriving as part of Spider-Man Remastered's PC release, these'll include (for those with compatible GPUs) ray-traced reflections at varying quality levels, plus support for Nvidia DLSS and DLAA. All players, meanwhile, can take advantage of Spider-Man's customisable rendering systems, including SSAO, texture filtering, LoD quality, and shadows.

Additionally, there's support for various monitor resolutions and ratios - including ultra wide, panoramic, and Nvidia Surround multi-monitor set-ups - all playable in either windowed, full-screen, or exclusive full-screen rendering modes.

Watch on YouTube Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered - PC Features Trailer.

PC players can also expect support for PlayStation DualSense wireless controllers (incorporating adaptive trigger feedback and haptic response), mouse and keyboards, Steam input remapping, achievements, cloud saves, and various accessibility features.

As for how Spider-Man Remastered will run across various PC configurations on release, that's covered in Insomniac's newly shared specification sheet, with the developer's Recommended specs being a GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 GPU, an i5-4670 or Ryzen 5 1600 CPU, 16GB RAM, 75GB of storage, and Windows 10. Using the Medium graphics preset with all the above should get you around 60fps at 1080p.

Spider-Man Remastered's official PC specs.

Those looking for the full-fat Ultimate Ray Tracing experience at 4K resolution and 60fps will need an RTX 3080 or Radeon RX 6950 XT, an i7-12700K or Ryzen 9 5900X, and 32GB RAM. You can see how all that comes together in the new PC features trailer above.

Spider-Man Remastered will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store come 12th August, and even without all the new PC bells and whistles, it's well worth picking up. Eurogamer's Christian Donlan said the original PS4 version's "rare harmony of developer and licence" made for a "total treat" when he reviewed it back in 2018.