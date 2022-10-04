Sony says its PlayStation games won't release on PC for "at least a year"

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst has revealed Sony's first-party PlayStation releases will likely take "at least a year" to launch on PC, although live-service games might come sooner.

Sony initially confirmed it was exploring bringing its first-party PlayStation exclusives to PC in March 2020, announcing that Horizon Zero Dawn would lead the charge - although it said "releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn't necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC" and that it didn't have plans to follow Xbox's lead with day-and-date PC releases.

Since then, following the successful launch of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC, the number of titles joining the platform has continued to grow. Days Gone, God of War, and Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered have already made the jump, with Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Uncharted: The Legacy Collection, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure confirmed to be on the way.

Watch on YouTube Marvel's Spider Man Remastered PC - DF Tech Review.

Despite that steady increase of releases, there's been no indication that Sony intends to change its initial stance on day-and-date PC launches for its first-party PlayStation titles, and Hulst has now shared a little more information on the company's thinking in this regard.

In a video interview with Julien Chièze (thanks VGC), Hulst explained, "It's been really great for the teams to see their wonderful creations also being released on PC... there are more players and that's really helpful. I think going forward we'll see at least a year between releases on [Playstation] and on the PC platform, possibly with the exception of live-service games".

These, he elaborated, were a "little bit different in nature because you want to have a really strong community, strong engagement right away, right when you go live. So we might in the case of our live-service offerings go day-and-date with PC and the PlayStation platform."

Earlier this year, Sony said it planned to release 10 live-service games by the fiscal year ending March 2026. While specifics are yet to be shared, these are likely to include Bungie's new franchise, code-named Matter, Naughty Dog's The Last of Us multiplayer project, Deviation Games' new PlayStation-exclusive IP, the new title from Jade Raymond's Sony-owned Haven Studios, and the rumoured Horizon Zero Dawn multiplayer game.

It remains unclear how many of these will come to PC, but Sony has said it expects PC and mobile games will make up almost half of PlayStation's overall game releases by 2025.