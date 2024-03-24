Bend Studios' next project will be a "AAA live service" game
Around the Bend.
Bend Studios' next game will be a "AAA live service" game.
That's according to a new recruitment advert posted to the studio's website, which reveals the team is looking to secure a new lead project manager with "hands on game development experience in leadership roles shipping AAA live service games".
The role also specifically seeks someone with experience in "redefining studios from traditional 'boxed product' focussed game development into live service development studios in a key leadership role".
Sony's Bend Studio, the developer perhaps best known for 2019's post-apocalyptic bikes-and-zombies adventure Days Gone, revealed it was working on its next project way back in June 2022, confirming it'll be a new IP that'll include multiplayer and build on the open-world systems of Days Gone.
Consequently, it looks as though the Oregon-based studio – which was acquired by Sony in 2000 – will be helping the megacorp realise its recent fervour for more live-service games, although neither Sony nor Bend have formally confirmed that at this time.
ICYMI, Days Gone is getting a film adaptation. The movie will be written by Oscar-nominated Sheldon Turner, with Sam Heughan - who plays Outlander's Jamie Fraser - reportedly in consideration for the lead role of Deacon St. John.