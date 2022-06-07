Bend Studio's new IP "builds upon the open-world systems of Days Gone"

Sony's Bend Studio, the developer perhaps best known for 2019's post-apocalyptic bikes-and-zombies adventure Days Gone, has revealed a little more on its next project, a new IP that'll include multiplayer and build on the open-world systems of Days Gone.

The Oregon-based studio - which worked on the likes of Syphon Filter, Resistance: Retribution, and Uncharted: Golden Abyss, and was acquired by Sony in 2000 - shared word on its latest venture in a PlayStation Blog post unveiling its new logo.

Bend's new logo, designed to represent an "abstract and modern interpretation of the studio's history, location, and lifestyle", is accompanied by a closer look at the developer's output over the last 29 years, culminating with a tease of its future.

"Today, we are excited to share just a snippet of news on our current project," Bend community manager Kevin McAllister wrote. "We are currently working on a new IP that includes multiplayer and builds upon the open-world systems of Days Gone, but brings you a whole new world that we are extremely excited to craft for you."

Bend says it will reveal more on the project, which was confirmed to be in development last June, "when the time is right".

Prior to its current project, Bend had reportedly pitched a Days Gone sequel to Sony in 2019 - but the PlayStation owner is said to have ultimately rejected the proposal due to the original game's lengthy development and mixed critical reception.