Horizon Forbidden West's solid PC debut not enough to beat Zero Dawn

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition was released on PC last week, and has seen a respectable number of players flocking to partake in Aloy's latest outing.

The Horizon sequel and its Burning Shores DLC currently has a concurrent player peak of 40,462 on Steam - ahead of other big Sony games such as The Last of Us Part 1, which has had a peak of 36,496 concurrent players.

Forbidden West player numbers still sit a touch behind its predecessor Zero Dawn, however. The first Horizon game, which came to Steam back in 2020, boasts a concurrent player peak of 56,557. Meanwhile, no Sony-published game is close to surpassing juggernaut Helldivers 2, which quickly became PlayStation's biggest Steam launch ever and currently has an all-time concurrent peak of over 458,000 players.

Horizon Forbidden West is just the latest in a growing push from Sony to bring more of its titles to PC. As well as the above, the company has also ported other once PlayStation exclusives to an additional platform, such as Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Days Gone, God of War and Marvel's Spider-Man.

While there are several other titles rumoured to be making the jump from PlayStation to PC in the future, two that we know for certain to be coming are Ghost of Tsushima and Until Dawn.

Sucker Punch's open-world samurai game is set to launch on PC later this spring, on 16th May.

Image credit: Steam/Eurogamer

Earlier this month, Sony president and PlayStation chairman Hiroki Totoki spoke about the opportunities available in the company's approach to releasing first-party games on PC, saying it's "proactively [working] on" bringing more titles to other platforms as part of an "aggressive" profit margin growth plan.

As for Horizon's latest PC release, Digital Foundry took a closer look at Forbidden West's port earlier this month, saying its "got a lot going for it".

"Most importantly, it runs smoothly, without some of the consistency issues I saw in the launch versions of Marvel's Spider-Man or Ratchet and Clank - and general performance should satisfy users, especially if the default dynamic resolution scaling option is enabled," Alex Battaglia wrote after going hands on with Horizon Forbidden West on PC.