Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC requirements revealed

Horizon Forbidden West is set to make its PC debut later this month, on 21st March, as part of the Complete Edition. Ahead of this, the teams at Nixxes and Guerrilla have shared a few more details on what to expect.

Along with the PC specifications, which are shown below, the studios have also shed more light on the graphics presets and other variables players will be able to select.

Presets range from low to high, with the Forbidden West team stating this will allow those with the latest tech to "push their systems, while also providing a great experience on less powerful PCs".

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - Features Trailer | PC Games Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition PC features trailer.

Meanwhile, for a more curated experience, players will be able to adjust the settings and visuals to what works best for them from the menu and launcher.

Along with individual quality settings for things such as textures, level of detail, shadows, water, terrain and "more", players will also be able to adjust the field of view and visual effects like motion blur and film grain thanks to sliders. Other full screen effects that can be adjusted with toggles include "radial blur, lens flares, bloom and vignette", the developer explained.

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition:

Image credit: Guerrilla/Nixxes

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Processor: Intel Core i3-8100 or AMD Ryzen 3 1300X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 4GB or AMD Radeon RX 5500XT 4GB

Storage: 150 GB available space

Recommended

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or higher)

Processor: Intel Core i5-8600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700

Storage: 150 GB available space

Horizon Forbidden Complete Edition (which launched for PlayStation last October) bundles the base game and its Burning Shores expansion together, along with a variety of in-game items.

You can see all that comes with this edition in the image below.

Image credit: Guerrilla/Nixxes

As for the series' future, Guerrilla previously confirmed it will be "continuing Horizon for a long while." This will include the upcoming Netflix adaptation, its new co-op-focused online project and a third game focused on Aloy. Additionally, the studio was also rumoured to be working on a remaster of Zero Dawn.