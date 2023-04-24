If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Guerrilla casually confirms Horizon Forbidden West sequel

A shore thing.

Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West's developer has casually confirmed something we all expected. Yes, that's right, we will be getting another outing with Aloy and co in the future.

In a recent management update, Guerrilla announced that its studio director and executive producer Angie Smets was set to start a new role at PlayStation Studios, as head of development strategy.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores | Launch Trailer.

Along with the customary words of appreciation for Smets' work at the company, Guerrilla also laid out the groundwork for its new look management team.

Guerrilla will now have Joel Eschler, Hella Schmidt and Jan-Bart van Beek heading things up at the studio, and this is where things get interesting. Here is what Guerrilla had to say on their new roles within the company:

"We have full confidence in our new leadership as they steer Guerrilla towards a bright future, expanding the world of Horizon with Aloy's next adventure and our exciting online project."

So, there you have it. The Horizon trilogy has been confirmed.

We had previously heard rumblings about this. After all, back in December, the studio stated it is also "continuing to create epic solo adventures for Aloy" alongside the confirmation of its online outing. However, at this time, Guerrilla could have been talking about its recently released Burning Shores DLC.

What with this, Horizon's recent PSVR2 Call of the Mountain launch, a rumoured Zero Dawn PS5 remaster and a Netflix show currently in the works, Horizon's horizon is certainly looking pretty packed.

In the meantime, if you are currently playing through Forbidden West's Burning Shores DLC but need a little extra hand, be sure to check out our guides. Here is one on The Splinter Within sidequest to get you started.

