Lego Horizon Adventures is a "playful and light-hearted" take on Guerrilla's franchise

The previously rumoured Lego game based on Guerrilla's Horizon series has been officially announced.

It's called Lego Horizon Adventures, and it kicked off this evening's Summer Game Fest showcase. It is set to release this "holiday", and, while it was previously said that Lego Horizon Adventures was going to be coming to both PC and PlayStation 5, it will also be making its way onto Nintendo Switch when it releases later this year.

While it can be played solo, Lego Horizon Adventures has been "designed for two-player action". It supports couch co-op and online play (Sony notes an online subscription is required for console players). You can check out a trailer for this "playful and light-hearted" take on the Horizon series below.

Here's the official blurb for Lego Horizon Adventures, as shared on the PlayStation Blog:

"In a distant future, the land is made of Lego bricks and incredible dinosaur-like machines roam the Earth. Aloy, the game's leading hero, is found in a cave as a baby and raised by a grizzled huntsman called Rost, who teaches her the way of the wilds. One day, Aloy embarks on a quest to discover her true destiny. Guided by a thousand-year-old hologram of a scientist called Elisabet, Aloy must confront Helis, the leader of a group of sun worshipers who bow to an Ancient Evil shrouded in mystery.

"There's much more in store for Aloy and her friends, as their adventure sends them across the tallest mountains and deepest cauldrons - all beautifully recreated in Lego elements."

Lego Horizon Adventures has been co-developed by Guerrilla and Studio Gobo.